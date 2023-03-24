Did 2-time WWE Champion drop a WrestleMania hint? Bray Wyatt's status for Hollywood potentially revealed

Bray Wyatt's status for WrestleMania 39 is not looking good. Prior to his absence from WWE programming, he has been feuding with Bobby Lashley. Interestingly, the two-time champion has seemingly confirmed The Eater of Worlds is going to miss Hollywood.

In a recent tweet by The All Mighty, he will be present for the upcoming April premium live event. The former MMA fighter even stated that he was open to facing anybody at The Show of Shows. The omission of Bray Wyatt's name in Bobby Lashley's tweet might have been the confirmation of the former's status in WrestleMania 39.

"9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium! Someone is getting the a**-kicking of a lifetime. I'm fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania," Lashley wrote.

Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley began feuding after the latter won his Elimination Chamber match against Brock Lesnar, albeit with a controversial ending. The two engaged in a verbal back-and-forth on both RAW and SmackDown but have not faced each other just yet for a proper confrontation. Neither man has been seen on television in recent weeks, which is when reports of Bray's "physical issues" made the rounds.

Bobby Lashley may already have a replacement for Bray Wyatt in WrestleMania 39

The Grandest Stage of Them All is only a few days away, yet the former WWE Champion is still looking for an opponent at the event. However, he is not the only one clamoring for a spot in WrestleMania 39.

LA Knight is another SmackDown Superstar who has been demanding various superstars for a fight in 'Mania. Just last week, he had a heated encounter with Rey Mysterio. The Megastar suggested he could take Mysterio's place against Dominik, but was ultimately turned down. As per reports, LA might just be in Hollywood after all.

According to a report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Triple H has made backup plans for Lashley. It was said that The Game has plans to involve Knight and Lashley in a segment, which might turn into a WrestleMania match.

"A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt's part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card. With that said, I know that there's a backup plan... I do know that they're gonna get Lashley on the card in some form. I heard the plans for Bobby had something to do with La Knight. I think there's a tie-in with some type of segment that LA Knight is going to be involved in,"

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

It remains to be seen who is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. It would be interesting to see what Bray Wyatt may have in store once he returns.

Poll : 0 votes