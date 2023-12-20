Did 26-year-old WWE superstar pick an unnecessary fight with CM Punk? Potential tensions analyzed

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. He was met with both love and hatred, with the love coming from fans! However, he hadn’t even properly looked around the arena before his rivals started popping off.

After being absent from WWE since 2014, The Second City Saint will have his first match since returning against Dominik Mysterio on December 26, 2023, at Madison Square Garden.

It so happens that ‘Dirty’ Dom had quite the response to Punk revealing he had wanted to punch the former since he was eight years old. It was a reference to Rey Mysterio's feud with Eddie Guerrero over the custody of then-eight-year-old Dominik in 2005. Dom also played a part in Punk's feud against the legendary luchador in 2010.

The young superstar took to social media to mock CM Punk with a clip of a botched Springboard Clothesline from Punk’s match against The Gunns in AEW. Dominik even referred to him as the “#bestintheworld” to embarrass him further.

However, it’s possible that Dominik Mysterio didn’t put it up by himself. It’s mostly an approved decision to add fuel to the upcoming match. Otherwise, such mockery might have caused quite a stir in the locker room.

CM Punk revealed his ring gear on social media

The WWE Universe is eagerly looking forward to CM Punk's first match in the Stamford-based company in almost a decade. It’s an overwhelming emotion for the fans who grew up watching him in action.

One of the elements about a superstar that attracts fans is their in-ring gear. It so happens that The Second City Saint revealed his ring gear on Instagram but later deleted the post.

Here’s a screenshot of Punk’s social media post:

Punk has quickly found his footing in WWE and has the fans on his side. His popularity is at its peak, and he’s one of the names in the running for the Royal Rumble 2024 winner – and the superstar that might dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.