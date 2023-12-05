Did 26-year veteran force Damian Priest to break character on WWE RAW? What really happened

Damian Priest is one of WWE's top stars. He's a member of The Judgment Day, a faction that also includes JD McDonagh, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Damian is also Senor Money in the Bank, after he won the briefcase in London this year.

Another WWE star is trying to lay claim to being a Judgment Day member. The 51-year-old R-Truth, who has been involved in the wrestling business for 26 years dating back to 1997, somehow thinks he's in the heel faction.

The hilarious R-Truth has been involved in Judgment Day-related segments since Survivor Series. During the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, his antics even led to Damian Priest potentially breaking character.

As you can see in the video above, R-Truth was "working" on "fixing" a television with JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in the segment. Damian Priest showed up and wanted the former WWE United States Champion to leave.

After Truth spoke, Priest had to turn around and hide his face off camera, presumably to hide a smile or slight laugh. From there, he seemingly didn't look at Truth directly again. This was likely to avoid further cracking up. Given how hilarious the wrestling veteran is, it would be tough to blame Priest for struggling to keep his composure.

The Judgment Day wasn't in full force during WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is one of the most imposing factions in all of WWE. The group's five members, mentioned above, are often featured throughout most of Monday Night RAW on what is seemingly a weekly basis.

This week, things were a bit different, however. For starters, two of the core members of the faction weren't on the show at all. Both Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley missed the event. While their absence was noted by Damian Priest, no explanation for the pair being unavailable was made.

As a result of their absence, Damian Priest once again appointed himself the leader of the group. While few would argue he ranks ahead of JD McDonagh and Dirty Dom, the entire point of The Judgment Day post-Edge was that the WWE faction's members were all equal.

To make matters worse, Damian isn't exactly excelling as a leader. He took the role for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Under his guidance, The Judgment Day lost. Dirty Dom and The Irish Ace then lost to The Creed Brothers on RAW. Without Finn and Rhea around and with Damian leading, things are seemingly quite messy.

