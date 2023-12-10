Did 29-year-old rising star just complete the greatest comeback in WWE history? What you may have missed

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 was one of the best events the brand put up this year. While the event witnessed CM Punk make an appearance and cut a promo with Shawn Michaels, the highlight of the night was the Iron Survivor Challenge Match which was won by Trick Williams.

Apart from Williams, the match also featured the likes of Tyler Bate, Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, and Dijak. While Briggs and Dijak began the action, it was Williams who not only won the match, but most likely created history with his performance.

When the former NXT North American Champion entered the match, he was down on the scoreboard, with it reading 0-3 against him. That's when many believed he wouldn't be the one to win this match. However, Williams staged an incredible comeback, by scoring pinfalls over four different opponents to take his score to 4-3.

This performance not only got him a win, but also solidified him as one of the best talents in NXT. With this victory in the Iron Survivor Challenge Match, Trick Williams has now earned a shot at Ilja Dragunov's NXT Championship. A feud between Dragunov and Williams will be exciting to watch.

Trick Williams recently revealed he wants to face top WWE Superstar

Since parting ways with Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams has been on a roll in his singles career. While he has been part of some amazing feuds on NXT, Williams also won his first title in WWE when he beat Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy.

While Williams lost the title on an episode of WWE NXT later, his win at No Mercy showed the potential he has. The 29-year-old also realizes his potential, and is keen on facing a mega star in WWE. Recently, during his conversation with Dennis Salcedo, Williams revealed he wanted to face Roman Reigns in the future. He said:

"I’m gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing. Sooner than that, who I’m very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general, and I’d love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I’m really looking forward to that day."

Despite being young in his career, Trick Williams has shown a lot of ambition by expressing his desire to face Reigns. Even though Williams might not get the opportunity to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at this stage in his career, at some point in the future, he might get his shot.