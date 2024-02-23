Did 33-year-old tease a pact with The Bloodline at the Elimination Chamber Press Event? Analyzing potential clue

The conclusion of the Elimination Chamber press event witnessed an intense face-to-face showdown between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax ahead of their clash for the Women's World Title at the upcoming premium live event. Besides this, the press show witnessed the presence of names like Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Grayson Waller & more.

However, the segment featuring Grayson Waller, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves has led many fans to believe that the 33-year-old SmackDown star might have signed a pact with The Bloodline faction.

This belief stems from the actions of Waller during the press event, where he initially took the mic and asked the audience to acknowledge Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief.

Moreover, recently, the Stamford-based promotion also uploaded a video clip featuring The Rock. Here, the Great One was seen praising Grayson Waller, leading to assumptions of a potential alliance between him and the Samoan faction.

For those who might not know, the 33-year-old star will host World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect at the upcoming PLE.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things will unfold at Elimination Chamber when the Waller Effect takes place.

Elimination Chamber 2024 stage new video surfaced

As we are just inches away from the Chamber event, a new video surfaced on the internet regarding the stage of this international show. The recent clip featured a major development in the construction of the square circle.

In addition, the workers are conditioning the brutal structure for the traditional Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches. The Men's Elimination Chamber Match will feature a sensational showdown between Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. The victor will earn the right to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Talking about the Women's Chamber Match, the winner of this match will face the Women's World Champion at The Show of Shows. The participants for this match include Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez.

