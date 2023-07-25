Did 35-year-old WWE star tease reunion of an iconic tag team after 1,261 days? What fans can expect

WWE is known for the various surprises, returns, and reunions it provides fans with. Over the years, the WWE Universe has witnessed the return of many superstars, as well as reunions of teams and factions. In one such possibility, fans might be treated to the reunion of a former team on RAW.

The team in question is DIY. Comprised of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, the team was known for its dominance. Recently on Twitter, Gargano teased the return of DIY. In a tweet, he mentioned that he heard a song named 'Hated' by Beartooth in the gym which reminded him of something. He wrote:

"The song "Hated" by Beartooth came on in the gym and it sounded familiar.. and then I remembered that it was actually used for the hype video for the 2/3 falls Tag Title match at TakeOver: Toronto. The words still ring true and the video still holds up!"

Check out Johnny Gargano's tweet below:

youtu.be/u0GFYzNYwZE The song "Hated" by Beartooth came on in the gym and it sounded familiar.. and then I remembered that it was actually used for the hype video for the 2/3 falls Tag Title match at TakeOver: Toronto.The words still ring true and the video still holds up!

Johnny Gargano's tweet comes at a time when there have been strong rumors about WWE wanting to reunite DIY. For quite a while now, Gargano has not made his appearance on television. Reuniting DIY could be the best way to bring the 35-year-old superstar back.

At NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2016, Gargano and Ciampa faced The Revival in a match for the NXT Tag Team Championship. In what was a 2/3 falls match, DIY comfortably defeated The Revival and became the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tommaso Ciampa could use Johnny Gargano's help on WWE RAW

If WWE plans on reuniting Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, the former could use the help of his storied teammate on RAW. Since making his return to television, Ciampa has had a tough time dealing with some recent events that have taken on place on the red brand.

While he was successful in his return match against his former ally, The Miz, on the July 10 episode of RAW, Ciampa found himself on the losing end against The Miz after Bronson Reed interfered during the match and attacked the former.

The following week, Ciampa seemed adamant about taking revenge. During Reed's match against Shinsuke Nakamura, he attacked the Aussie. While Ciampa was successful, it led to a disqualification loss for Nakamura. Enraged by this, the Japanese wrestler delivered a kick to Ciampa.

To sum up, it seems as if Tommaso Ciampa currently has many rivals in WWE. If he has to combat them all, the 38-year-old will need help by his side. This is where the reunion of DIY could come in handy for Ciampa and even for the promotion, as there are many interesting storylines that could be explored.

