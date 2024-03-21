Did 36-year-old WWE Superstar confirm his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

Brock Lesnar's absence from WWE has had both positive and negative impacts on superstars. The Beast not being a part of high-profile premium live events such as Royal Rumble has allowed the Stamford-based promotion to book up-and-coming talents like Bron Breakker in prominent roles.

For months, Intercontinental Champion Gunther teased facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. However, the company couldn't pit The Ring General against The Beast as the latter's name allegedly came up in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Gunther discussed his brief interaction with Brock Lesnar in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He added that the veteran was his dream opponent and a measuring stick in the company. The 36-year-old concluded by subtly claiming that he would replace Lesnar in the role by WrestleMania 41.

"Let's say I aim to be the measuring stick and leave it with that [on a potential match against Lesnar]. You can interpret it however you want that. But I'm gonna be the measuring stick by WrestleMania 41."

As mentioned above, The Ring General has called Brock Lesnar his dream opponent. While the Intercontinental Champion is set to take on Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40, he could finally lock horns with The Beast at next year's Show of Shows if the latter is brought back to WWE. Although Gunther didn't explicitly confirm facing Lesnar in 2025, he teased a massive showdown with the veteran.

The Imperium leader does not necessarily need to take on Lesnar in a title match. Moreover, The Beast does not need a championship bout to remain relevant in WWE. Hence, the company might book the contest if the stars align. The RAW Superstar's career could receive a massive boost if he faced the former champion on a big stage.

WWE veteran believes Brock Lesnar is not motivated to return

Brock Lesnar has always stayed away from the public eye, making very few appearances outside the circle. Since he portrayed a serious gimmick for most of his career, The Beast's Cowboy gimmick received a positive reaction from fans.

Amid the Vince McMahon controversy, WWE has seemingly distanced itself from the former world champion. This has sparked a debate regarding his future in pro wrestling. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently said on his podcast that Lesnar might not return to the squared circle, as he will likely look to focus on his personal life.

Per Bischoff, The Beast was financially secure and wasn't the type who would love to be in the limelight. Will Lesnar have one final match before hanging up his wrestling boots? Only time will tell.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE