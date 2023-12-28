Did 57-year-old legend re-sign with WWE? Major clue analyzed

The year 2023 witnessed numerous twists and surprises in the WWE landscape. The unexpected arrival of CM Punk added a whole new dimension to the company. Throughout the year Triple H and all WWE stars endeavored to create unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

As we approach the end of the year, recent actions by the company have led to the potential belief that the sports entertainment giant may have already re-signed Goldberg.

This belief gained traction when the official Instagram account of WWE India posted graphics of the iconic former WCW star, extending birthday wishes to the Hall of Famer. Notably, the post on Instagram was a collaborative post between the WWE India account and Goldberg's official Instagram account.

However, despite this collaboration post, it's crucial to note that a single post doesn't provide actual confirmation regarding the legendary figure's re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Additionally, there is no mention of Goldberg on the company's main social media platforms, indicating a lack of connection with the 57-year-old star being re-signed.

For those unaware, Goldberg's contract expired at the end of 2022. Reports had circulated that the company showed no interest in re-signing the Hall of Famer. His last match was against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, where the Tribal Chief secured a dominant victory.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the next year and whether Triple H decides to bring back the 57-year-old legend to the company.

WWE to kick off the year 2024 with New Year's Knockout Week

As we are just days away from the new year, the company's plans seem to be a clear indication that the Stamford-based promotion is gearing up for an exciting start to the year ahead.

On January 1, 2024, the company will host a special themed edition of Monday Night RAW titled Day 1 RAW. Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will feature a special theme, presenting a New Year's Revolution edition of the blue brand. Furthermore, NXT will kick off the year with its 'New Year's Evil' show in its first episode of 2024.

In addition to these events, the company will stream exclusive digital shows on its official network streaming platforms, including the Peacock network.

Fans can anticipate that Triple H will have several surprises and twists in store during this New Year's Knockout week.