Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite featured the breakout tag team The Acclaimed – Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. As part of their ring intro, Caster typically cuts a rap promo based on his and Bowen's opponents. It's part of the reason they gained such goodwill among fans that they won the AEW Tag Team Championship.

Was AEW Dynamite teasing a major reunion?

In The Hot Seat Podcast 🎙🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 @TheInTheHotSeat The Acclaimed with a nice win over The Firm . That made me miss Enzo and wanted to see him and Max Caster in a rap battle . #AEWDynamite The Acclaimed with a nice win over The Firm . That made me miss Enzo and wanted to see him and Max Caster in a rap battle . #AEWDynamite

Dynamite saw The Acclaimed take on the team of Lee Moriarty and William Morrissey tonight. For those uninitiated, Morrissey was formerly known as "Big Cass" in WWE. During those days, he teamed with his friend and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. The two never managed to gain tag team gold together, but they were one of the most popular acts in WWE at the time.

As The Acclaimed made their way to the ring, Caster made reference to Morrisey's old WWE catchphrase - calling their opponent "SAWFT" and then "[spelling] it out" for them.

Much like The Acclaimed now, Enzo Amore and Big Cass played up the "strong dude teamed with a talented mouthpiece" during their WWE days. Amore would lead the team to the ring while running his mouth - and they were catchphrase machines.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows It’s crazy that Enzo and Cass were so over they didn’t even need microphones. It’s crazy that Enzo and Cass were so over they didn’t even need microphones. 😂 https://t.co/YQIMsr4KW3

The question is - is this just a one-off reference, or a tease at a return for Enzo to mainstream wrestling? It's hard to say. The pair have worked together in the past since their WWE release, but not in any concrete deals. Cass - AKA Morrissey - has been more than open regarding his issues with substance abuse and depression, and it's fantastic to see him healthy and working.

Whether or not tonight's Acclaimed reference means we'll see Enzo reunite with Cass remains to be seen. But it was still a pretty fun moment.

What do you think? Was this an off-the-cuff reference by The Acclaimed, or are we going to see a WWE reunion in AEW soon? Sound off in the comments below and tell us what you think.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes