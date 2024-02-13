Did Andrade drop major teaser about his first feud on RAW? Deciphering the former champion's words

WWE has dropped the first vignette for Andrade on RAW since his return to the red brand. The former champion signed with Adam Pearce’s show following his return to the company at 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

In the vignette, the 34-year-old star said he loves this business. He noted he was 13 years old when he had his first pro wrestling match. After talking about his title wins in WWE, the former La Sombra said the “real Latino man is back.”

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

The last line could be a reference to Charlotte Flair’s promo with Dominik Mysterio in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. That being said, a feud with The Judgment Day seems unlikely for the former United States Champion this early into his WWE return.

It is worth mentioning that the former NXT Champion made his return to WWE during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He entered the match at number four. The former AEW star teased a potential feud with Legado World Order’s Santos Escobar during the match as well. He’d spend 22 minutes in the match before getting eliminated by Bronson Reed.

When was Andrade’s last match on RAW?

It’s been almost four years since Andrade last competed on Monday Night RAW. The former United States Champion’s last match on the red brand saw him square off against Angel Garza on the Draft 2020 episode that aired on October 12.

Garza would defeat Andrade in less than three minutes. The former CMLL star parted ways with the company in March 2021. He’d show up in Tony Khan’s AEW a couple of months later and cement himself as one of the most consistent performers in the promotion.

He’d have his last match for AEW against Miro (formerly Rusev) at the Worlds End pay-per-view event, losing to the former TNT Champion after 15 minutes of action.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the former United States Champion in WWE.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE