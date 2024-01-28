Did an Anoa'i family member hint at his first WWE match in the Royal Rumble hours before the event? Analyzing potential teaser

The 37th Royal Rumble is gearing up to take place at Tropicana Field, Florida. With mega-packed surprises for the men's and women's battle royal matches, the wrestling fraternity eagerly anticipates the first WWE Premium Live Event of 2024.

Roman Reigns' title defense in the fatal four-way match has garnered everyone’s attention – and more so given his win-loss record in that specific stipulation. On SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was seen picking his entrance spot for the battle royal.

The Anoa’i family is engulfed in a rich wrestling history and legacy. Many names within the family are notable for their remarkable contributions to the industry. Another one of Roman Reigns' cousins, Jacob Fatu, could soon be WWE-bound. The 31-year-old competes on the independent circuit. His father is Sam Fatu (aka The Tonga Kid), an iconic veteran of the industry,

Jacob has been vested in a WWE career and even garnered a shout-out from Rikishi, urging the company to hire him. A few hours ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, Jacob Fatu shared a tweet with The Bloodline's signature gesture:

While this could be interpreted in several ways, a potential debut at the Royal Rumble can't be ruled out. The Premium Live Event is known for its surprise entrants featuring returns, debuts, and NXT call-ups.

Roman Reigns has the odds stacked against him at the Royal Rumble

AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton are power-hungry and will do anything to claim their spot as the WWE star who dethroned Roman Reigns.

All four men have had their own rivalries and issues with The Bloodline, which escalated into the crucial title bout. The concept of a fatal four-way match is not foreign to The Tribal Chief with the exception that it has not always favored him.

He tested Nick Aldis' patience and authoritarian stature. Initially, he would have had a singles contender, but the last straw was when the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Bloodline interrupted the #1 contenders' match on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns already announced Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Heir. Jimmy Uso was not too pleased with the decision but continues to act on the leader's behalf. Even during Reigns' absence on WWE television, Paul Heyman instructs the two stars on how to display their dominance on the blue brand.

