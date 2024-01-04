Did Bayley just spoil rumored WWE return after months of speculation? What you need to know

WWE Superstar Bayley is currently working with Damage CTRL. Her heel persona is widely popular among fans.

She was once in a tag team with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks. They were collectively known as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection. The tandem secured the Women's Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber in 2019, becoming the inaugural titleholders.

Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) is currently not working with WWE, but Bayley is a prominent part of SmackDown. In recent months, The Boss has been rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, a new report has indicated that the two parties couldn't agree on a new deal.

On Instagram, The Role Model recently posted a picture alongside Naomi, FTR (fka The Revival), and Banks. This led many to believe that it was a hint about the former SmackDown Women's Champion making a WWE comeback. However, that may not be the case.

Bayley posted about Sasha Banks on her Instagram story

Unfortunately for Banks’ fans, the photograph is from last year. She is unlikely to make a comeback and reunite with her real-life friend.

The photograph posted by Bayley is from Mercedes Moné’s NJPW debut. She visited Japan to support her former WWE tag team partner.

Bayley revealed how long it took to become friends with ‘Sasha Banks’

The ‘Boss’ n ‘Hug’ Connection made a significant impact on the women’s division during their time in WWE. While they worked together like a well-oiled machine in the ring, their path to friendship wasn’t as smooth.

The leader of Damage CTRL once revealed how they eventually became friends:

“We were working matches all the time, whether it was in tag matches or against each other. We had a million dark matches in NXT before we started getting on TV. It took a while for us to realize that we could be friends. I think we were both standoffish with each other - it was weird. I think she didn't want to be my friend or she already had friends there, because she was there before me," Bayley said.

She added:

“Once we started learning that we're both dorks who loved wrestling since we were 10 years old, and the way we grew up together, that's when it started being, 'Alright, she's kind of cool.' We kind of found our characters at the same time, so that was very helpful. When we had promos, we could use each other. We can be in each other's promos and help find each other, so, I'm so lucky. I couldn't have done that whole pandemic without anybody else.”

Expand Tweet

The Damage CTRL member’s 2024 goals include defeating Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship after possibly winning the Royal Rumble match.