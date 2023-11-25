Did Becky Lynch subtly pay tribute to her former self on SmackDown? What you probably missed!

Since returning to Smackdown last week, Becky Lynch has been the subject of discussion among the WWE Universe. While she surprised many by joining Team Bianca Belair for Survivor Series: WarGames, she recently made many fans by paying tribute to her former self

On the latest edition of Smackdown, Becky Lynch was seen going back to how she once was. Firstly, the former NXT Women's Champion was spotted with bright orange hair. Next, Lynch's backstage segment with Bianca Belair was similar to her first NXT run.

During the segment with Belair, Lynch told Belair that she is Irish, hot-headed, and always looks for a fight. This promo by the Irish star will certainly make her fans nostalgic. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch resorts to her former self.

However, before doing any of that, the 36-year-old must focus on the task at hand. At Survivor Series: WarGames, it will be important for Lynch to lead her team to victory against Damage CTRL. The upcoming PLE can be life-changing for Lynch in many ways.

Becky Lynch was praised by a former rivalry recently

Over the last few years, Becky Lynch has achieved much in WWE. While the Irish have won several titles and accolades in the Stamford-based promotion, her ability to work with superstars from different eras is truly commendable.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter sometime ago, Lynch's former rival Natalya praised this ability of the Irish wrestler. Positively, Natalya mentioned Lynch could be a chameleon and could work with anything she was given.

Natalya said:

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

You can check out what she said in the video below:

It's hard to disagree with Natalya’s assessment of Becky Lynch. Whether Trish Stratus or Tiffany Stratton, Lynch has been able to work with anyone put in her way. The 36-year-old has definitely put in the work needed to be a Hall of Fame inductee in the future.