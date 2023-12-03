Did a Bloodline member pay subtle tribute to CM Punk on WWE SmackDown? What you may have missed

CM Punk is a free agent for now, and hence can turn up on any brand at any time. Since his return at WWE Survivor Series, Punk has already been on RAW. Next, he’s scheduled for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

As per rumors, The Second City Saint will allegedly feud with both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The question remains if Punk will feud with The Tribal Chief before, or after, The Bloodline is completely dissolved.

Recently, Jimmy Uso may have paid a subtle tribute to CM Punk after the latest episode of SmackDown went off-air. He continued to remain knocked out on the ring floor, and had to be rolled off the ring for the mat to be laid out again.

Expand Tweet

This is widely similar to what The Second City Saint did a year ago on AEW Dynamite in Long Island. He continued to remain knocked out on the ring floor after Hook took him out, and had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Expand Tweet

While both incidents can be described as the pro-wrestlers staying knocked out to keep the illusion alive while fans were still in the arena, Jimmy Uso’s actions were eerily similar to that of CM Punk’s.

CM Punk had attempted to return to WWE while signed with AEW

The former AEW pro-wrestler walked out of WWE in 2014, and had actual heat with Vince McMahon and others when he left. In fact, when he arrived in AEW, Punk had taken several shots at the Stamford-based promotion.

It so happened that Punk had reportedly attempted to return to WWE twice before his actual return at Survivor Series. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the two times he had tried to come back.

"From the WWE side, they knew CM Punk would come in since there were two prior attempts Punk’s side made to come in. Once, before he signed with AEW, and a second time last year, when WWE couldn’t have gotten him anyway because his AEW contract was still in effect."

Apparently, Vince McMahon didn’t agree on Punk’s return when The Second City Saint had initially tried to return.