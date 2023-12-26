Did Braun Strowman's actions get him heat from Scarlett Johansson? WWE Superstar opens up

Braun Strowman has faced off with many people over the course of his wrestling career, and some of them are not even WWE Superstars. There was one instance where he shared the ring with Colin Jost, the husband of movie star Scarlett Johansson.

SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che visited WWE RAW on March 4, 2019, and the former stated that he wasn't afraid of any superstars, which Braun Strowman overheard and didn't take too lightly. Colin further poked the bear and asked if wrestling was even real, which resulted in The Monster of all Monsters lifting him up.

At WrestleMania 35, Colin and Michael faced Braun again during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The three men were left for the final moments, and Jost invited his "therapist" into the ring to work out their anger. Braun attacked the therapist and brutally eliminated both men.

This moment was recalled by the WWE star in his appearance on Sony Sports Network's Braun Express. The host asked Strowman if Scarlett Johansson got mad at how he handled Colin. The superstar revealed she was pleased and even thanked him since Jost doesn't do the dishes.

How did Colin Jost land a spot at WWE WrestleMania with Braun Strowman?

Braun and Colin had a couple of encounters before WrestleMania

Several celebrities have visited the Stamford-based promotion over the years. While some visit the company for promotional purposes, others are fans of the product. This was the case for Colin Jost and Michael Che.

While speaking with Kevin Nealon on Hiking with Kevin, Colin stated that he was a huge WWE fan growing up, while Che is also a diehard fan. Michael attended several events, and both of them were eventually invited.

"It happened because Che is a really diehard WWE fan, and I was growing up, it was a huge thing for my brother and I," Jost said. "Che had gone to a couple events before and they were like, 'You guys should come and do something,' which they never do. It was a huge honor, it was really cool." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

What did Braun Strowman say about Colin Jost and Michael Che after WrestleMania 35?

After winning the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Braun Strowman revealed the only thing on his mind during the match was payback after the SNL duo insulted him and the business. He stated that although it took a while before he landed his hands on Colin and Michael, it was worth the wait.

Strowman is currently out of action with an injury, but it will be interesting to see if he squares off with any more celebrities in the future.

