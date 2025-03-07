Did Bray Wyatt predict John Cena's heel turn 5 years ago? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Superstar John Cena’s heel turn came as an absolute surprise to the entire pro wrestling world. The Leader of Cenation has now sold his soul to The Rock and is going to be his champion if he defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, however, while nobody saw Cena’s heel turn coming, there’s a chance that Bray Wyatt could have predicted it five years ago.

The Fiend wrestled for WWE from 2009 till August 2023 when he tragically passed away. The former Universal Champion appeared for an in-ring segment with Cena back in March 2020. The 16-time WWE Champ talked about ending the existence of Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, calling him the most overhyped superstar of the company.

In response, The Fiend said that it was actually John Cena who had it all. He highlighted that Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect didn’t care about anybody but himself. Moreover, he is also willing to crush anybody in his way to get what he wants. At the Elimination Chamber, these words turned out to be true when Cena destroyed Cody Rhodes in pursuit of his 17th WWE Championship win.

Thus, Bray Wyatt’s prediction about John Cena is seeing the light of the day after five long years. It would be interesting to see if Mr. Never Give Up actually manages to crush and bury The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena could recruit a seven-foot-plus giant to protect himself

John Cena has had several rivals and enemies throughout his career. Now, the Leader of Cenation’s heel turn has revived his rivalry with CM Punk. The Second City Saint called Cena out on this week’s episode of RAW and accused him of being a phone ‘Mr. Never Give Up.’ He also accused him of betraying the WWE Universe for putting their faith in him.

Notably, Punk could have defeated the 16-time WWE Champion at the Elimination Chamber but was Curb Stomped by an eliminated Seth Rollins, allowing Cena an easy win. When this was followed by the revelation of The Cenation leader’s true colors, The Second City Saint blamed him for stealing his dream of main eventing WrestleMania 41.

To protect himself from the wrath of his former rival, John Cena could bring Omos back to WWE’s programming and hire him as his personal bodyguard. The 7’3” monster was away at Pro Wrestling NOAH and is returning to the company after dropping his GHC Tag Team Championship.

Omos could ensure that the former leader of The Nexus doesn’t attack Cena before or during WrestleMania 41. Additionally, John Cena could also use the Nigerian superstar to destroy Punk on the orders of The Rock for badmouthing The Final Boss. It would be interesting to see how The Straight Edge Superstar takes care of his old rival now that his Mania spot is gone.

