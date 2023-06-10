Did Charlotte Flair just tease her new WWE look? Twitter is head over heels

Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE programming for two months, stepping away after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley. Despite her disappearance from the screen, The Queen has been popping up on social media.

Sporting a mostly leather fit including a jacket that would be found in Triple H's closet, fans of the 14-time WWE Women's Champion can't get enough of this look. It's not the first time she's posted a photo of this ensemble, and every time she's done so fans have raved about it, hoping to see some in-ring gear inspired by it.

WWE did update Flair's music for her latest title run, so a change to her in-ring gear might help spice things up when she returns. Of course, something inspired by leather may draw comparisons to Rhea Ripley, which could lead to a rematch at Survivor Series should Ripley hold the gold by then.

What's next for Charlotte Flair when she returns?

After WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair's been nowhere near a WWE ring. However, she was drafted to SmackDown, keeping her on the blue brand. While we haven't had Rhea Ripley and Asuka switch belts yet, should Flair go for a title it would be the one held by The Empress of Tomorrow.

A Bianca Belair feud could be exciting and could keep the two top WWE Superstars away from the championship scene long enough to freshen things up. She's also got Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL to deal with, and Iyo Sky may actually be the more interesting match-up.

After all, Sky was the woman to take Flair's second NXT Women's Championship away from her back at In Your House in 2020.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair change up her in-ring appearance, and how so? Let us know in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes