Did CM Punk return with one mega challenge in mind (and it's not Seth Rollins)? Exploring why blockbuster feud must happen

CM Punk finally returned after nine long years at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, and we are just getting started. Could a blockbuster feud be in the works?

After Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, CM Punk appeared and had a moment with his hometown crowd of Chicago. He will now feud with top names to climb up the WWE ladder.

The one big name except for Seth Rollins that CM Punk needs to face is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two have had history together when The Shield made its debut, and Reigns also currently holds the most prestigious title in the entire industry.

Expand Tweet

The Straight Edge Superstar might not want to settle for anything less than the biggest prize. While this is just a speculation for now, he may target Roman Reigns soon.

Roman Reigns does not think CM Punk can "move the needle"

Expand Tweet

Apart from their history in WWE, Roman Reigns also talked about CM Punk when the latter was rumored to debut in All Elite Wrestling. The Tribal Chief believes Punk was not as big as John Cena and The Rock during 2011-13.

"Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. [He] wasn't as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It just wasn't what it was," Roman Reigns said.

The Head of the Table acknowledges himself as the Greatest of All Time and does not think the former WWE Champion is on his level, much like anyone else. If Punk has taken Reigns' words to heart, he may target The Tribal Chief very soon and possibly become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Could The Straight Edge Superstar's return put a 37-year-old star's long-term plans in jeopardy? Find out more about it here.

Do you want to see a Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk feud in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here