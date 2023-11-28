Did CM Punk reunite with a former WWE Champion after a fallout years ago? Exploring potential confirmation

CM Punk has become the focal point of discussions in the world of professional wrestling. His WWE return at the Survivor Series: WarGames event impacted the current wrestling landscape.

Furthermore, he is poised to make his first appearance on WWE RAW in nearly a decade during tonight's edition of the red brand at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Interestingly, it appears that the Best in the World has already reunited with Kofi Kingston, marking a significant development after a fallout years ago.

This belief stems from a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, stating that Kofi Kingston and Bayley were among a few WWE Superstars who greeted CM Punk backstage following his impactful return.

Expand Tweet

It appears that the company has documented the entire sensational return of CM Punk. This approach could be reminiscent of how the promotion showcased Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania return on their official YouTube channel, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Rhodes' backstage moments before and after his match.

The anticipation is high to witness how WWE will strategically book CM Punk after his long-awaited homecoming, especially considering the immense buzz he generated among fans.

Seth Rollins shared his first reaction to CM Punk during a recent live event

While fans are elated and overjoyed by CM Punk's return to the company, the off-air frustrated reaction from Seth Rollins provides insight into how The Visionary perceives this comeback after almost a decade.

For those unfamiliar, a video clip surfaced on the internet showing Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and WWE officials attempting to restrain Seth Rollins from confronting the Best in the World at Survivor Series as he greeted the fans.

During a recent live event, The Visionary addressed his reaction after the crowd chanted for Punk following his match in Peoria, Illinois. The World Heavyweight Champion asserted that he wouldn't be wasting any breath on the multi-time world champion, stating:

"You already know how I feel about that, I said as much last night. I won't be wasting any more breath on someone who's been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try to tear this place down. Instead, I'm going to take my time and use my breath in talking about the people who have been here all along. Everybody in the back who has made WWE the hottest ticket in town and every single one of you who are here tonight."

Expand Tweet

It appears that the company is building towards a match between The Visionary and The Straight Edge Superstar, and it will be intriguing to see if Rollins confronts Punk tonight on RAW.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here