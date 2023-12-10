Did CM Punk spoil major WWE RAW announcement? Analyzing the clues

Since coming back to WWE, CM Punk has created a lot of excitement within the WWE Universe. While a feud for Punk is yet to be announced, the fans are excited to see which brand the 43-year-old signs with. The decision regarding the same is supposed to be made in the upcoming edition of RAW.

However, it seems like Punk has already spoiled the announcement. During the recently concluded NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, CM Punk made a surprise appearance and cut a promo. In his promo, The Best in the World teased signing with one of the three brands. This led to suspense and interest among the WWE Universe.

However, moments after this, Punk on his Instagram shared an image from the past in which he is seen with Ace Steel and Adam Pearce. Punk putting the image on his Instagram Story can be indicative of the fact that he might be moving to the Monday Night Show.

CM Punk's Instagram story.

When examined, it makes perfect sense for The Best in the World to be on RAW. With SmackDown signing Randy Orton, RAW could compensate for the same by getting Punk. Also, a rivalry against Seth Rollins on the red brand would work wonders for WWE.

Matt Hardy comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

When CM Punk made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames, the entire WWE Universe was left shocked. Because, when Punk left the Stamford-based promotion in 2014, he left on bad terms. However, now that he is back, several wrestlers commented on The Best in the World's return.

One such superstar who spoke about CM Punk's return to WWE is Matt Hardy. During a recent edition of his 'The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy' podcast, the former WWE Superstar mentioned Punk's return was shocking. Hardy also added that The Voice of the Voiceless would be on his best behavior in WWE. Matt said:

"You can’t hate that move by WWE, for sure. It was a shocking move. Obviously, it was gonna get people talking. It’s business, and it’s good for business. I would imagine it’s an environment where I think Phil would be on his best behavior there. If that makes him happy and he’s good with that, then I’m fine with that too. I’m cool with that. It is what it is."

Punk's WWE return has naturally made the noise the promotion expected it to make. Now that he is back, it will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion books the 43-year-old. The coming weeks in WWE will be worth watching.