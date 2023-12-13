Did CM Punk tease his WrestleMania 40 opponent and it went unnoticed? Reflecting on massive clue by the former champion himself

CM Punk has been at an all-time high with the cheers from the crowd. The WWE Universe does not disappoint when The Second City Saint enters the arena, and his promos have been absolutely cut-throat. Interestingly, he has taken shots at Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes as well.

Given that The Road to WrestleMania 40 is about to begin, fans should be aware of some of the subtle clues that CM Punk has been dropping about his opponent at The Grandest Stage of All. Lately, Punk has been pushing himself to the same platform as The American Nightmare and claiming a WrestleMania spot, calling out Roman Reigns, and even announcing himself for Royal Rumble 2024.

Keeping Punk’s actions in mind, the narrative for the high-profile end-game at WrestleMania 40 may have completely changed. Instead of Roman Reigns stealing the spotlight, it all comes down to The Second City Saint. If CM Punk wins the Men's Royal Rumble match, The American Nightmare can be robbed of the chance to finish his story. Punk can challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship instead.

However, if WWE is focused on giving Rhodes the chance to finish his story, Punk can win a #1 contender match to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE veteran gives his opinion on how CM Punk should be treated

Seth Rollins and Punk’s feud is WWE RAW’s most-wanted rivalry in recent memory. Fans are eagerly waiting for WWE to book this match at the earliest. However, former Tag Team Champion Bully Ray believes the Stamford-based promotion should treat Punk as a mini-Roman Reigns.

"I think they should be very careful. I think they should treat Punk like a mini-version of Roman [Reigns] when it comes to his matches right now because that match against Seth [Rollins] will mean that much more if we only get a few Punk matches along the way. They might have to throw somebody in Punk's way before Rollins."

It’s a matter of time before the WrestleMania 40 match-card begins to take shape. Fans can expect all the champions in the squared circle and possibly witness belts changing hands.

