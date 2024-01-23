Did Cody Rhodes drop a hint on his story not finishing at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was unable to finish his story after losing to Roman Reigns. Since this defeat, fans want to see The American Nightmare finish the story at WrestleMania 40. While that may or may not happen, the 38-year-old recently dropped a hint about his future at WrestleMania 40.

Contrary to the notion of him finishing the story, Rhodes' recent hint suggests fans won't see him do the same at WrestleMania 40. In one of his recent interviews, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion mentioned that if he is unable to finish the story by WWE 2k25, then he shouldn't be on the cover again. He said:

"If I haven’t finished the story by WWE 2K25, don’t bring me back for the commercial, don’t put me on the cover, don’t put me anywhere near it. I won’t deserve it.”

You can check out what The American Nightmare said in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This tweet by Cody Rhodes hints that he could complete the story after WrestleMania 40. If something like this happens, fans could witness Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns once the latter beats Hulk Hogan's record of holding the title.

WWE Legend does not like a recently proposed idea for Cody Rhodes

Until some time ago, fans were certain Cody Rhodes would be the one to finish the story at WrestleMania 40. However, after The Rock made an appearance at RAW Day 1 and teased a match with Roman Reigns, it led to a cloud of doubt about whether Rhodes would be able to finish his story.

It also led to rumors about WWE planning a potential triple-threat match between Rhodes, Reigns, and The Rock. While this idea seems good on paper, WWE Legend Eric Bischoff feels it's not a good idea for Cody Rhodes, even if he wins. On his 83 weeks podcast, Bischoff explained the reason why he felt this way and said:

"I don't like that because now you're giving it to Cody with a dent. It's like, 'Here's this beautiful new car. I'm giving it to you. You've worked so hard. I'm gonna really reward you for all your efforts. Yeah, I know there's a dent in the side but just pretend it's not there.' I don't know, I don't like that outcome at all."

While Eric Bischoff's assessment might be true or not, several fans also want to see The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see how WWE approaches this situation leading up to the grandest stage in wrestling.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.