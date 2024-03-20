Did Cody Rhodes recreate his AEW promo on WWE RAW? Analyzing the similarities between the two

With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, superstars on RAW and SmackDown are doing everything in their power to generate interest in their respective matches at the PLE. On the latest episode of the red brand, two-time Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was seen doing the same.

During his promo, Rhodes was seen targeting The Bloodline, and especially The Rock. While The American Nightmare's promo received the reaction he hoped for, a baffling detail about the segment has come to light. The detail in question suggests that Rhodes recreated one of his more famous AEW promos on RAW's latest episode.

In his promo delivered to The Rock on Monday, the 38-year-old called The People's Champion a "carny succubus." This was something he also called Chris Jericho during his run in AEW. Later, Rhodes said another thing that was similar to what he said during his rivalry with The Ocho in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The American Nightmare said that superstars like The Rock and Chris Jericho think they are more important than the current generation of wrestlers. These statements from Rhodes come after The Great One recently staged The Rock Concert, in which he took several personal shots at Rhodes.

WWE Legend wasn't impressed with Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW

When The Rock held his Rock Concert last week, his insults towards Cody Rhodes were very personal and enough to cause disruption. However, while Rhodes did respond on RAW, many believed his words did not have the impact needed to silence The Great One.

One man who believed the same was Bully Ray. During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Ray mentioned that he did not love the promo, nor did he hate it. Ray added it was right in the middle. He said:

"Here's the reason I'm giving it a five: I didn't love it, I didn't hate it, it was right in the middle."

The former WWE Superstar further criticized Cody's response and added:

"You have an uber babyface cutting a promo days after The Rock talked about his mother, and the only thing you can tell me is that you liked the curses? Not good if you're the babyface."

While Cody did say what he had to on RAW, it will be interesting to see how The Bloodline reacts to it on SmackDown's upcoming episode. Fans, too, will be interested in seeing the heel faction's reaction since it will be crucial in the build-up to WrestleMania 40.