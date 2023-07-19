Did Cody Rhodes suffer an injury following Brock Lesnar's assault on RAW? Recent appearance leaves fans in a dilemma

Cody Rhodes appeared on the July 17, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW to address Brock Lesnar’s backstage presence. The American Nightmare demanded The Beast come out to the arena and accept his challenge for SummerSlam 2023.

However, Brock Lesnar did not come out while Rhodes was in the ring. The American Nightmare ran backstage to confront The Beast when Lesnar’s music took over the titantron, but The Beast was ready for him. Lesnar shoved Rhodes back into the arena and brutally assaulted him with a steel chair, a Kimura Lock, and several F5s.

Recently, Rhodes was present at the red carpet premiere of Cody Rhodes: Becoming The American Nightmare at Atlanta, Georgia. A video from the premier shows Rhodes with a cast on his wrist. Well, he didn’t suffer a real injury during the assault, but the cast is to keep up with kayfabe and sell the injury as a part of sports entertainment.

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes at the red carpet premier.

Some fans are puzzled and want the Lesnar-Rhodes feud to come to an end. They believe WWE is stretching the story more than needed, and selling an injury that is clearly kayfabe isn’t impressing anyone or helping to keep up interest in the rivalry. Furthermore, WWE has already used the "injured arm" storyline in this rivalry prior to Night of Champions!

SummerSlam 2023 should be the final round of Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes began right after WrestleMania 39. He answered The American Nightmare’s call for a tag team partner. However, Lesnar turned on Rhodes even before the match began.

Since then, they’ve fought at Backlash 2023 where Rhodes secured the victory. The duo faced each other again at Night of Champions where Lesnar was the victor.

Now that they’re 1-1, a final match should be the climax needed to end this rivalry while fans still find it relevant. Since Brock Lesnar has accepted the challenge, it’s a matter for a time before fans find out what’s going to happen next between the megastars.