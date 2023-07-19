Did Dominik Mysterio's title win set major WWE plan in motion? Piecing together the clues so far!

This week on NXT, Dominik Mysterio beat Wes Lee to become the new North American Champion. The victory came as a shock to many since fans weren't expecting him to win. After all, the 26-year-old is on the main roster and is always involved with something on RAW.

However, this week, Mysterio's win at NXT proves that WWE is working actively on one of its plans. The plan in question is WWE desiring to push NXT as a major brand equal to RAW and SmackDown. Over the last few weeks, many developments have indicated that the plan is in motion.

Even before Dominik won the title, NXT witnessed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defend his gold on the brand. Following that, Finn Balor competed against NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on RAW. This was then followed by The Judgment Day making appearances on NXT.

If one examines closely, all these events only show that WWE is looking to give NXT a major push. Dominik Mysterio's title win on Tuesday has further set the plan in motion.

In the coming weeks, it won't be a surprise to see big names compete on the yellow brand. Like Baron Corbin, many big-name free agents could also make an appearance on NXT.

Dominik Mysterio won his second-ever title in WWE this week

Considering the boos and attention Dominik Mysterio garners, it would seem as if he is a seasoned veteran. However, that is not the case. The 26-year-old is still very young in his career.

While he won the North American Championship by defeating Wes Lee on NXT this week, this is not Dominik's first title in the WWE. Before this, Dominik held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his legendary dad, Rey Mysterio.

However, after a 63-day reign as champions, Rey and Dominik Mysterio lost their titles to The Usos. Later, Dominik went on to betray his father and join The Judgment Day, making him one of the biggest heels in World Wrestling Entertainment.

While the North American Championship might not be Dominik's first title, it is his first singles championship. If Dominik can work on himself and show the right attitude, it won't be a surprise to see him win a major world championship in WWE in the near future.

