Did Drew McIntyre hint at 12-time WWE champion's return at Survivor Series? Exploring why it must happen

In recent times, Drew McIntyre has been the center of attention in WWE. Since turning heel on RAW, McIntyre has been able to draw plenty of attention towards himself. In fact, the Scotsman has also earned himself a place on team Judgment Day for the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames match.

At the premium live event on November 25th, 2023, McIntyre and The Judgment Day will face Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton. Naturally, the former WWE Champion is scheduled to face a quality opponent, and given he is a heel now, he would look to use every advantage possible.

Recently on X, Drew McIntyre posted a tweet that seemed like he was hinting towards the return of a 12-time WWE champion. The superstar in question is Sheamus. On the social media platform, McIntyre posted a photo of himself and wrote:

"Are you not entertained? #WWERAW," posted Drew.

You can check out what Drew McIntyre wrote in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The iconic phrase McIntyre wrote in his tweet was often used by Sheamus. And given he shares a close bond with the Celtic Warrior, it won't be surprising to see the latter return at Survivor Series, and help McIntyre. While the angle is speculative, it will be worth keeping an eye on the possible return of Sheamus.

Sami Zayn shared his thoughts on Drew McIntyre turning heel

Before Drew McIntyre could officially turn heel on last week's edition of RAW, he already had shown signs of doing the same. After all, the Scotsman had shown signs of being frustrated. He felt he was wronged and robbed of his moment by The Bloodline last year.

These frustrations were a key factor in what led to McIntyre turning heel. One man who can understand where the 38-year-old is coming from is Sami Zayn. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Zayn compared his story to McIntyre's, and said:

"Well look, to an extent I can understand where he [Drew McIntyre] is coming from. I mean, if anybody can relate, it is me because I had a very similar experience going into a title fight with Roman Reigns with all of the momentum in the world. It seemed like a lock, you know? It is very hard to come that close to winning a championship, and then have it slip through your fingers. And if you are not careful, it could really play with your head." [From 49:05 - 49:31]

Like Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn also was involved in a deep rivalry with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. While Zayn probably understood McIntyre's situation, he will look to inflict damage on the Scotsman and register a crucial win for his team at Survivor Series.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.