Did former WWE Champion tease heel turn for the first time in 447 days? Inspecting the clues

A couple of weeks ago, WWE star Kevin Owens moved to SmackDown after Nick Aldis announced he would be the trade compensation for Jey Uso. Since coming to the blue brand, Owens has been involved in several segments, and fans have gotten behind him.

However, there is a chance the Canadian superstar might soon turn heel. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens was a part of the commentary as he replaced Corey Graves, who was off due to the birth of his child. During the commentary, Owens cited a segment that hinted at a potential heel turn.

Placing himself in the position of Santos Escobar, Owens mentioned if he were in the former's place, he would have done much worse to Rey Mysterio. While the statement could mean nothing, there is a chance it might hint towards the Candian walking on a villainous path.

Throughout his career, Kevin Owens has been a heel on several occasions. Some of Owens' best work in professional wrestling has come as a heel. Hence, if he decides to go on that path in his current run on SmackDown, it won't be a surprise.

WWE veteran praises Kevin Owens for his performance on the latest edition of SmackDown

Over the years, Kevin Owens has been known for his skills on the mic. However, on the latest edition of SmackDown, Owens took his game a step further when he replaced Corey Graves on commentary. Post the show, the 39-year-old received praise from wrestling fans around the world.

One man who joined others in praising Kevin Owens was Dutch Mantell. During an episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Mantell suggested the former Universal Champion must replace Graves on commentary. Labeling Graves as boring, the WWE veteran said:

"That's an upgrade to take Corey Graves away from that table. He's the most... I don't wanna say anything bad about him, but he's just boring. At least Kevin Owens said something tonight that was relevant. I mean, Corey Graves doesn't ever say anything." [From 11:00 to 11:25]

You can check out what Dutch Mantell said in the video below:

While Owens will certainly not replace Graves, the commentary is something the former could look at when he is done with competing inside the square circle. It will be interesting to see what KO accomplishes in his WWE career before he finally calls it a day.

