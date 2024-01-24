Did Gunther really get squashed by Jinder Mahal in WWE 12 years ago? Truth disclosed after clip goes viral

Gunther is currently holding the position of Intercontinental Champion in WWE since winning the prestigious title on the June 10, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The Ring General has wrestled in multiple hard-hitting matches as a fighting champion and even successfully retained his coveted title in those matches. However, recently, a photo went viral on the internet where Jinder Mahal was seen squashing two competitors in the ring.

The viral image is claimed from a match that took place almost 12 years ago from now. One of the stars against The Modern Day Maharaja in this digital picture is Ricky Starks, who is presently working in All Elite Wrestling and is one-half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champions with Big Bill.

The second wrestler against Jinder in the viral image, as claimed by many fans, is Gunther, due to having a similar facial structure.

You can check out the clip below:

Despite this, he is not the Imperium leader. In reality, he is Rob Barnes, an American professional wrestler who used to work in the independent scene. A few years back, he used to work as the lead trainer at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling Training Center.

As of writing, there is no exact status of Rob Barnes and what he is currently doing in his life.

What is next for Gunther in WWE?

We are now less than a week away from WWE's next premium live event, the Royal Rumble 2024, as the show is set to air live on Saturday, January 27, 2024. However, talking about Gunther's next plan, The Ring General has already declared that he will make his entry in the traditional Men's Royal Rumble Match again with the intent to emerge victorious and headline WrestleMania 40.

The Imperium leader announced the same when he confronted Seth Rollins during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Moreover, the current Intercontinental Champion also confirmed that if he was able to win the traditional Rumble match, then he would choose The Visionary for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40.

Last year, Gunther entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match and delivered an Iron Man performance that exhilarated fans. The former NXT UK Champion entered as the first entrant in the match and survived for almost one hour and 11 minutes. The Ring General was lastly eliminated by Cody Rhodes, who also emerged as the winner of the past year's traditional Rumble match.

It will be interesting to witness how Gunther will perform when he makes his entry into the over-the-top-rope battle again.

