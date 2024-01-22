Did Jey Uso accidentally reveal 30-year-old WWE star's Royal Rumble debut? Exploring the possibility 

Jey Uso is among the stars who could join the 2024 WWE men's Royal Rumble match. Although he is a former champion, outlasting 29 other stars in the Rumble is a tough task. Meanwhile, it looks like he is eyeing two specific names in the annual match.

Jey Uso became a singles star after Jimmy Uso betrayed him at SummerSlam 2023. He went on to join the RAW brand and even captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes. However, it looks like Main Event Jey still hasn't forgiven his brothers for what they did to him.

On Sony Sports Network's WWE Super Dhamaal, Jey Uso was asked what he would do if he met Jimmy in the Rumble. The RAW star replied he would throw his twin clean over the top rope. He even hinted that Solo Sikoa, who has yet to compete in the Royal Rumble match, would get the same treatment. This could be a tease about the 30-year-old competing in the high-stakes contest this year.

"Yeah, if I come face to face with Jimmy in the Royal Rumble. I will literally throw his a** clean over that top rope, and if Solo wants to step his a** in there, too, I can throw him, too. You know where I'm getting," Jey said.

Royal Rumble will emanate Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27, 2024. Stars who have declared for the men's match are Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Chad Gable, Otis, and Akira Tozawa.

What plans does Jey Uso have at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Cody Rhodes was last year's men's Royal Rumble winner

Although the RAW star has not been announced for the upcoming premium live event, it looks like he will be a part of Royal Rumble. Just like most competitors, he has big aspirations heading into the show.

In the same interview, Jey Uso revealed he planned to win the entire thing and headline WrestleMania 40. He wanted to face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows to finish their feud and get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Who are the current favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble matches?

It's always tricky to pick who will win the Royal Rumble matches, especially with 30 participants to choose from. However, fans today may have no trouble doing so despite a stacked roster. Per BetOnline, CM Punk is the favorite to win the men's match, followed by Gunther and Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen who will eventually walk out as the 2024 WWE men's Royal Rumble winner.

