Did Jey Uso hint at Jimmy's betrayal before WWE SummerSlam 2023? Analyzing his comments

Jey Uso came up short against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, as Jimmy Uso's betrayal cost him the win. While Jimmy's antics shocked fans worldwide, Jey could have been aware of his brother eventually turning on him.

After this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE posted a vlog of Jey Uso preparing for the event. In the video, he mentioned that his son would see him fight his uncle and another uncle tomorrow. While some may believe he was referencing Roman Reigns and Jimmy, it was Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief. The clip was shot on SmackDown before SummerSlam.

Throughout the vlog, Jey never mentioned his brother, Jimmy. Even when the SmackDown star talked about how his family supported him while preparing for the bout, he made no comments about his now-former tag team partner. He also spoke about the first time his face was featured on a ringside chair as a solo star, not as a tag team.

While addressing multiple topics, he was pretty tight-lipped about his then-absent brother. This has led some to believe that Jey hinted at Jimmy's betrayal before it transpired.

Before SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy and Jey were attacked by Reigns and Sikoa on an episode of SmackDown. This resulted in Jimmy being written off television as the company announced he had sustained an injury. Interestingly, Jey's mannerisms may have teased that he already knew what would happen at the event.

Did Jey Uso stand a chance of becoming champion if Jimmy did not interfere?

Jey Uso no longer has allies in WWE

The challenger was only inches away from defeating The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and becoming the new Tribal Chief.

Dave Meltzer reported that Jey Uso becoming champion was never discussed by the creative team. He added that the Stamford-based promotion had plans for Reigns' post-SummerSlam championship feuds months in advance.

"I never even heard anyone discuss that as a possibility. I mean, obviously, they've already got whatever it is. They've got plans going for Roman as a champion for months down the line, so Jey wasn't going to win," Meltzer reported.

Will Jimmy vs. Jey Uso take place at WWE WrestleMania 40?

A bout between the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions surely deserves a grand stage like WrestleMania. However, WWE might not want to wait that long for it to happen.

As per reports, at least one person is already interested in Jimmy vs. Jey taking place at next year's WrestleMania. However, the company feels like waiting 35 weeks for the match might not be feasible.

It would be interesting to see what will happen in Jimmy and Jey's budding rivalry after the major betrayal at SummerSlam.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee