Jey Uso's position in The Bloodline is a bit murky at the moment. What he saw at the Royal Rumble was enough to awaken something inside him. He refused to take part in his family's beatdown of Sami Zayn, choosing to walk out on Roman Reigns and company.

On RAW this week. Kevin Owens taunted Sami Zayn to take Jey's help in taking The Bloodline down. As a result, the WWE Universe was confused about whether he was still in the group.

Given how he has been AWOL for every Bloodline segment since the Royal Rumble, there is reason to believe he has been kicked out. His Instagram post following the Royal Rumble suggests he has left the Ones for good.

However, the former Right-Hand Man appearing to help Jimmy Uso defend their tag team titles recently suggests the answer isn't clear yet. Nevertheless, he is now very much a babyface, even if he is shady regarding his true motives.

It remains to be seen whether Jey Uso will let the goodness in him shine or go back to serving his Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

Jey Uso's appearance at Elimination Chamber

Jey Uso was the deciding factor at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. He appeared towards the end of the Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn main event match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, unwittingly influencing the outcome of the contest.

Jey was unsure what to do as Reigns, and Zayn battered each other senseless. The Tribal Chief bullied him throughout, and it looked like he was about to decide. However, the former sidestepped a charging Zayn, leading to the former Honorary Uce accidentally spearing the Right-Hand Man.

Reigns took advantage and blasted Zayn with multiple chair shots. He then put him down with a Spear and retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That may not have been Jey's wish, but that happened Saturday night in Montreal, Canada.

Having helped his cousin retain his title, the world will wait to know whether the entire thing was accidental or a masterful setup. Hopefully, we will have our answers soon.

