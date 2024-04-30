Did Jey Uso make a mistake leaving The Bloodline? Exploring why Logan Paul's comments are not true

Jey Uso has been fighting his own battles since September 1st, 2023, when he left The Bloodline and WWE SmackDown. He threatened to leave The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE. Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, welcomed him to WWE RAW shortly after, giving him a chance at redemption.

Since turning face, Main Event Jey has found support from Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and even Sami Zayn. The American Nightmare and The Visionary often came to his rescue when The Bloodline ambushed him, and he returned the favour during multiple occasions.

However, during the latest episode of WWE RAW, United States Champion Logan Paul claimed that Jey Uso made the biggest mistake of his life by leaving The Bloodline. Unfortunately for The Maverick, nothing can be farther from the truth!

Jey Uso acquired several accomplishments since leaving The Bloodline

Once the former Bloodline member moved to WWE RAW, he worked in several matches. Some of the matches allowed him to break records as well.

First, Uso and Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Fastlane. This made Jey Uso the first and only person to have held the Tag Team Championship while it was still 'Undisputed' with two different tag teams. It even marked the very first tag team title he won without Jimmy Uso.

Next, he was a part of the winning team at Survivor Series: WarGames alongside Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Sami zayn against Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day. Furthermore, he had his first singles victory at WrestleMania when he defeated Jimmy Uso, and is currently the #1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash 2024.

Main Event Jey is a fan favourite at the moment

The Bloodline's heel work has been commendable, and The Usos working with Roman Reigns made them the greatest heel faction. However, babyface Jey Uso has connected with fans much better and they have hyped him up whenever he came out to the arena.

Uso's 'YEET' is a fan-favourite word within the WWE Universe, and is often used by the fans to express their support and admiration for him. Even commentator Pat McAfee cannot stay calm when Uso enters the arena with his signature move!

Merchandise sales have improved

As mentioned, Jey Uso's arrival on WWE RAW and using the term 'YEET' became quite the sensation among fans. Hence, his merchandise took up a huge spot on WWE's website.

In fact, the 'YEET' t-shirt was one of the hottest selling items on WWE's shop during the beginning of 2024!