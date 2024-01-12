Did Jinder Mahal change his WWE name following recent incidents? Major clue hidden in plain sight

In recent times, Jinder Mahal has grown to prominence on RAW. From tagging and managing Indus Sher to now challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Mahal's career seems to have hit a resurgence. However, this is not the only change that has taken place in his life.

For a long time, the 37-year-old has been referred to as The Modern Day Maharaja. However, it seems Mahal has changed this name. On social media platform X, Mahal is simply calling himself The Maharaja. While this change isn't something WWE made official, it is certainly an interesting development.

It will be worth observing if Jinder Mahal is referred to as The Maharaja on the upcoming episodes of RAW. However, this won't be the only aspect worth observing, as fans will also be keen on witnessing how he will perform against Seth Rollins in his quest to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

While many refuse to give Mahal a chance to win this match, there is always a scenario where he could end up as the winner. Given Mahal has won a World Championship previously, he knows what it takes to get that belt. It will be interesting to see if Mahal can become a two-time World Champion on RAW.

The Rock comments on sharing the ring with Jinder Mahal

Before Jinder Mahal could get into a rivalry against Seth Rollins, he shared a segment with The Rock on RAW Day 1. When Mahal was delivering a promo on the show, The Rock interrupted him, and the segment between them got physical. While Mahal was able to deliver blows, The Rock emerged as the winner.

Recently, the Hollywood star spoke about his experience of sharing the ring with Mahal. In a video on his Instagram, The Rock spoke about his entire experience on RAW. However, when speaking about Mahal, The People's Champion said:

"I am so boundlessly grateful to get out there and not only connect with the audiences but also get out there in the middle of the ring and rock and roll with whoever I'm dancing with. The guy in there tonight, Jinder Mahal. The guy is a stud. He looks like a million bucks. It was great to mix it up with him. Dropping those People's Elbows on him. It was a really, really special night."

For Jinder Mahal, receiving such praise from someone like The Rock is pretty huge. It will be interesting to see how he makes use of all this momentum against Seth Rollins.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here