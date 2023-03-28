Did John Cena drop a massive spoiler before WWE WrestleMania 39? Buckle up Hollywood

John Cena will take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood. While fans have been speculating about the potential winner of the encounter, The Cenation Leader might have dropped a major spoiler regarding the same.

The former United States Champion recently took to Twitter to tease a potential win at WrestleMania Hollywood. In his tweet, Mr. Hustle, Loyalty & Respect drew similarities between his current WrestleMania match and his first Mania title win in 2004, where he opened the show and won the United States Championship. The post had a picture of Cena holding the current United States Championship, potentially hinting at his win at Mania.

"First match, #WrestleMania 20, @TheGarden. first match, #WrestleMania 39, @SoFiStadium. Then. NOW. Forever," tweeted Cena.

For those unaware, Big Match John defeated The Big Show for the United States Championship in the opening match of WrestleMania 20. Given that Cena vs. Theory is set to open Night one of WrestleMania 39, the former face of the company will be looking to repeat the same feat at the premium live event.

As you may know, the dream match between the duo came to fruition on the March 6th edition of WWE RAW, which saw the current United States Champion challenge The Cenation Leader to a high-profile WrestleMania encounter.

Theory has since then targeted Cena on several occasions. The 25-year-old recently sent a strong message to The Cenation Leader. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, the A-Town Down stated:

"Nobody’s stopping me, and if John Cena thinks he is, he’s out of his damn mind. After WrestleMania 39, I’m going to go to my show Monday Night Raw, and John Cena’s going to go back to his little set. He’ll put on his skirt, put on his heels and go about his day."

John Cena is the betting underdog heading into WrestleMania 39

While John Cena might have predicted his potential win at the Grandest Stage of Them All, the betting odds tell a different story.

According to BetOnline, Austin Theory is expected to retain his United States Championship against Cena at 1/4 odds (-400). This may not come as a surprise given Big Match John has taken over the new role of putting over new talent for quite a while now.

A tight schedule and prior movie commitments may further dent his chances of winning the coveted title at The Show of Shows.

