Did John Cena tease a match with former AEW World Champion (not CM Punk)in WWE? Exploring potential hint 

With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, the WWE Universe is curious to see whether 16-time world champion John Cena will participate at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All, especially after numerous reports suggested that The Cenation Leader could be in attendance at the showpiece event.

Amid this, the latest Instagram post by the 13-time WWE Champion, where he posted a picture of AEW star Kenny Omega, has taken fans by surprise. Cena's post even led to a section of fans believing that the veteran might be teasing a showdown with the former AEW World Champion.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case because it is highly likely that John Cena might just be acknowledging Omega's latest comments on the legendary wrestler.

For those unaware, Kenny Omega recently heaped high praise on the Doctor of Thuganomics on a Twitch stream, declaring that the latter was the perfect definition of a premier babyface of a wrestling promotion.

"But I think he's great. I think he's a great professional wrestler! I think he's done an incredible amount for the business. I don't think anyone will be able to match anytime soon. And I think the reason why is because I think Cena, he wasn't doing anything for the sake of some kind of accomplishment, trophy, award, or even for recognition!'' he said.

This isn't the first time John Cena has posted a picture of an AEW star. In the past, there were many instances when the WWE Superstar posted unexpected images on his Instagram account without a caption.

John Cena revealed that he is still waiting for WrestleMania invite

While fans are curious to see John Cena's status for this year's Show of Shows, the former world champion is still waiting for his WrestleMania invite.

The Cenation Leader revealed the same during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I'm kind of waiting for my invite. Unfortunately, it's like, I don't have a prom date, so I have no one to go to prom with. I haven't been asked to go yet. That's okay! That's alright. I have not yet found a golden ticket in my chocolate bar, so I guess I have to keep eating chocolate bars to find a golden ticket."

Fans will be hoping that the decorated wrestler graces The Showcase of the Immortals with his presence next month.

