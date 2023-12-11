Did legendary 14-time WWE champion save CM Punk's career over 12 years ago? Exploring unique connection

CM Punk has battled certain strong obstacles to reach the pinnacle of his popularity. Neither was it handed over to him on a silver plate, nor did he have the support of all primary individuals within the industry. However, one individual voiced out his frank opinion about giving Punk an opportunity - Shawn Michaels.

It so happened that in 2011, Vince McMahon had arrived for a meeting at ECW. It was headed by former head writer Dave Lagana. The meeting has turned into a bash fest about The Second City Saint until one man spoke up against the boss. Here’s what Dave Lagana had to say about the meeting.

"Vince McMahon was scheduled to appear on ECW...The meeting quickly turned into another CM Punk bash fest. My role was to run the meeting but dare not speak out of turn on the veteran agents. This was how the previous months' meetings had gone, but this day was different. It was a new voice in the room that changed everything. 'Um, if you don’t like something the kid is doing, why don’t you work with him to fix it...instead of killing him.' That voice belonged to Shawn Michaels."

If Vince McMahon wanted to bury someone, he could have done that within seconds. However, if Shawn Michaels’ words had changed his mind, it’s quite possible CM Punk’s career was saved by the wrestling veteran.

In the most recent event of the duo coming together, Punk opened WWE NXT Deadline alongside Shawn Michaels. His appearance on WWE’s youngest brand marks the completion of Punk’s presence on all three brands. He’s due for making a decision about which brand to join on December 11, 2023.

Triple H’s reason for bringing back CM Punk

The fact that CM Punk is back in WWE is a dream come true for several fans across the globe, especially the ones who grew up watching Punk in-action.

After his infamous exit in 2014, Punk had tried to come back to WWE twice, once before joining AEW, and once while being in-contract with AEW.

Ever since WWE merged with UFC to form TKO, there have been several changes to the roster. Quite a few superstars have returned under Triple H’s creative direction, and Punk’s return was both shocking and delightful.

It so happens that The Game acted on his loyalty towards the WWE Universe and ensured The Second City Saint returned to WWE. As per him, he put his feelings aside and gave the WWE Universe what they had wanted.

Punk’s arrival on WWE Survivor Series sparked a series of reactions from veterans and current superstars. Not a lot of people in the locker room were happy with the return, but the cheers from the arena definitely say otherwise!

