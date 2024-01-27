Did Mercedes Mone botch on her whereabouts just before the Royal Rumble? WWE fans spot massive teaser

Since the last few months, Mercedes Mone's potential return to WWE has been a subject of major discussion among wrestling fans. After CM Punk made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames, many believed the promotion would go all out after Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

As per speculations, the 32-year-old is supposed to make her return at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024. However, based on a recent report, it seems unlikely that Mone will appear at the Rumble.

As per the report in question, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is supposedly in Boston, MA currently. The report further stated that there have been zero discussions about Mercedes Mone's return to WWE late. It stated that many in WWE believed she was AEW bound, whereas others felt wouldn't rule out a return to WWE until they saw her elsewhere.

If Mone does not return at the upcoming Royal Rumble, it will be a setback for her fans who have been wanting to see her compete in the Stamford-based promotion for quite a while. It will be interesting to see what happens at the Rumble tomorrow.

Wrestling veteran says Mercedes Mone could become a champion in AEW very soon

When Mercedes Mone left WWE and was wrestling in independent promotions, many believed it was only a matter of time before AEW signed her. But, that never happened ,and Mone made appearances for NJPW instead. However, based on recent reports, Mone joining AEW was only a matter of time.

While many wished to see her back in WWE, some fans believed Mercedes Mone would thrive in AEW. One man who believed in the latter was Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE employee was asked if Mone could become a champion in AEW. He said:

"Oh, definitely under. Oh my God, yes, she'll, she'll be women's champion by.. March 1st... Oh, yeah."

He further added:

"[It's] the brand new toy! It's the brand new toy, bro, come on!" [07:58 to 08:10]

Check out what Vince Russo said about Mone becoming an AEW Champion in the video below:

Russo's opinion about Mercedes Mone winning a championship so soon in AEW is indeed bold, given the amount of talent the Jacksonville-based promotion has in the women's division. It will be interesting to see how Mone would do under Tony Khan's leadership if she signs with AEW.

