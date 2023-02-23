Following his scathing promo on AEW Dynamite, the one takeaway everyone managed to get is that MJF and his fiancèe have reportedly called off their engagement. This is quite a shock to the entire wrestling world, and because it's this man, it's hard to know if it's true.

Nevertheless, MJF's words on Dynamite couldn't have been clearer. After Bryan Danielson ripped into him in a promo, he appeared to respond to his comments. The AEW World Champion called himself a guy who got stranded by and looked down upon by everyone he looked up to. He went on to say that he then met a girl who became his source of comfort, only for her to leave him as well.

Yakuzi🏁💜 @Yakuzi2Slimey It’s all fun and games until you see that MJF and his fiancé unfollowed each other on instagram and she took the engagement post down #AEW It’s all fun and games until you see that MJF and his fiancé unfollowed each other on instagram and she took the engagement post down #AEW https://t.co/lneuAvSiPC

Fans caught on to the Salt of the Earth's line and speculated if his engagement to Naomi Rosenblum was off. A quick look at their Instagram accounts shows that they have unfollowed each other, adding more fuel to the fire.

While there has been no official confirmation, MJF's promo and social media activity are proof enough that he and his fiancèe have broken off their engagement.

MJF's message to Bryan Danielson's kids

If you thought MJF got too personal, mentioning his (supposedly former) fiancèe on AEW Dynamite, you haven't seen enough of him. He is known for blurring the line between kayfabe and reality, and he was at it again this week.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman directly addressed Bryan Danielson's kids, telling them he would rip their dada's arm out of its socket and ensure he could never play with them again.

He stated that during their one-hour Iron Man match, he would make sure that he could never use his arm to pick them up again and that he would also land multiple shots to his head as a present.

Danielson interrupted the AEW World Champion by taking him down, resulting in a massive brawl between the two men. Referees and security guards came to separate them, but not before the former WWE Superstar got the last laugh. Their upcoming title match is going to be all kinds of intense, and we can't wait for it.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes