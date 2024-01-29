Did a multi-time champion form a powerful pact with The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble? Impact on WWE future and more

The Royal Rumble comprises 30 WWE stars across brands competing with the common goal of a title opportunity. It is also a playground for new feuds and formidable alliances to be formed.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso were the first two entrants in the battle royal and did not hold back when it came to exchanging punches. Later, when Karrion Kross entered the match at number eight, he charged at Carmelo Hayes before finding Jimmy standing right across him. They stared at each other for a brief second before Kross started attacking Jey.

His brother joined in on the attack and excitedly extended a handshake to Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion refused and continued to attack the former Bloodline member. Kross was later eliminated by Bobby Lashley.

Karrion Kross has been a busybody on SmackDown by bringing back the Authors of Pain and becoming the leader of his group, The Final Testament. Following the premium live event, Karrion Kross addressed his participation and confrontation in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Doomwalker also highlighted how he 'agreed to a no yeeting policy' about working with Jimmy Uso.

Now, in light of how and who runs things on the blue brand, one must be cautious about making smart allies and enemies, respectively.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline 'run' the show, as the champion likes to call it. So, being in the group's good books could enable The Final Testament to boost their presence on SmackDown.

Karrion Kross still needs to build a rapport with WWE Universe

Karrion Kross signed with WWE in 2020 and was active on NXT, where he became a two-time champion. He made his main roster debut on RAW against Jeff Hardy in 2021 and was released shortly after.

A year later, he returned and started a feud with Drew McIntyre. Since then, he has kept a mysterious persona of a dark mind annihilating whoever crosses him, making his opponents 'fall and pray' at the near sight of him. Despite his efforts at multiple tactics, Karrion Kross has failed to build an engagement with fans.

Even WWE veterans feel the 38-year-old needs time to configure his status before reaching the big leagues.

The Final Testament is focused on dismantling Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown. The returning Authors of Pain have yet to make their in-ring comeback, which might happen soon on SmackDown if another confrontation between the groups takes place.

