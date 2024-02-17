Did Nick Aldis tease promising talent's future following massive SmackDown signing? Potential clues explored

Nick Aldis announced a blockbuster signing on SmackDown this week. The General Manager signed Bron Breakker to his show during a segment tonight. Breakker’s arrival had been massively teased in the build to the show. But what about the future of another promising talent that was featured tonight?

The star in question is none other than Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion was seen during a backstage segment also featuring Aldis, Breakker, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton. It is unknown if Jade had put pen to paper as her signing wasn’t confirmed by Aldis.

Watch the segment below:

Expand Tweet

With Bron Breakker exclusive to SmackDown, it is possible Jade Cargill could sign with Monday Night RAW. Triple H might not want two promising talents in Breakker and Cargill to work the same show. Plus, it may be too early to book Jade Cargill versus Bianca Belair on the blue brand.

WWE had already (presumably) teased several massive feuds for Jade Cargill during the Women’s Royal Rumble. The 31-year-old star even crossed paths with the EST to potentially tease a WrestleMania-level bout.

What’s on tap for SmackDown next week?

WWE has announced a couple of matches for the go-home edition of the blue brand for Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh – Tag team match

The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain – Six-man tag team match

Bron Breakker’s SmackDown in-ring debut

It is worth mentioning that next week’s episode of the blue brand will be taped following tonight’s show. This is because WWE Superstars and crew will be in Australia for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next week.

Check out the match graphics below:

Expand Tweet

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest from WWE.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE