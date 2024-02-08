Did Nick Khan keep Triple H in the dark about The Rock vs Roman Reigns? Exploring potential clue

Last Friday on SmackDown, WWE fans were left stunned as The Rock returned to the blue brand to all but seemingly confirm that he will be taking Cody Rhodes' main event spot at WrestleMania 40, with him now taking on Roman Reigns instead.

Fans are desperate to see Cody finish the story and beat Roman Reigns to win the world title in honor of his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

However, following The Rock's appointment to the board of directors in WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, many are suspecting that he may have gone above the head of creative Triple H to give himself a match against The Tribal Chief.

According to a recent report made by Dave Meltzer, the decision to have The Great One main event The Show of Shows instead of Cody was decided by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, WWE President Nick Khan, and The Rock himself.

If this indeed turns out to be the case, then it would seem as though the entire creative team has become corporately handcuffed as they attempt to find a way to have Cody finish his story.

Wrestling veteran on how Cody Rhodes may be feeling after The Rock's appearance on SmackDown

The People's Champion's return on the blue brand has certainly caused a stir online, with many fans demanding that Rhodes be added to the potential matchup.

One person who feels bad for Rhodes is wrestling veteran Bin Hamin, who recently gave his thoughts on The Rock coming in and seemingly taking Cody's mania spot away from him.

"Not only does Cody not have the belt and need a blood feud to circle around, he almost had the belt, and here's another roadblock that he's gotta get around. A blood feud is a personal deal between us... What's the personal deal? That this guy who's a bigger Hollywood star, to come in, and sling d**k anytime he wants to, and take anybody's spot. And he did it to me twice now. Take it personal, kid, take it personal."

With a wealth of support behind him, many WWE fans will be hoping that Cody Rhodes will still get the chance to win the world title at WrestleMania 40 come early April.

