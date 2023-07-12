Did NXT hint at teaming up real-life couple on WWE television? Subtle hint you might have missed

WWE aired another action-packed episode of NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center this week. New challenges were made, and champions were destroyed. The promotion might also be cooking up another alliance on NXT, this time between a real-life couple.

Bron Breakker cut a promo on Ilja Dragunov during a backstage segment this week on NXT. WWE made a quick transition to Cora Jade’s entrance after her real-life boyfriend’s promo. It is possible the two could form an alliance in the future on the white and gold brand.

The alliance has the potential to work because Breakker and Cora are major heels on the white and old brand. Cora turned heel on Roxanne Perez even though they both were the brand’s women’s tag team champions at the time.

Bron Breakker’s heel turn took place on the Tuesday after Stand & Deliver. He turned heel on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams during an in-ring promo. The confrontation led to a rematch for the title at Battleground, which Breakker lost.

The powerhouse also failed to defeat Ilja Dragunov in the number one contender’s match for Melo’s championship on the July 11, 2023, episode of the white and gold brand. It remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels will book Breakker after his latest loss.

Bron Breakker could be done with WWE NXT

Breakker has been relentless in his pursuit to destroy popular babyfaces since he turned heel on Trick Melo Gang nearly two months ago. His latest victim was Ilja Dragunov, but the Mad King tapped into his undying resilience and prevailed over Breakker.

Bron’s latest loss in WWE’s developmental territory could imply a main roster move. The 25-year-old star made his RAW in-ring debut last year. He could soon be a permanent fixture on either the red brand or SmackDown after his latest and possibly final match on the white and gold brand.

We’ll have to wait to see what WWE has in store for Bron.

