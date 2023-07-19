Did the pandemic era really nudge Roman Reigns' WWE career? Analyzing Seth Rollins' recent comments

Roman Reigns’ WWE career took an entirely different direction during the pandemic era. The 38-year-old star turned heel and formed an unholy alliance with Paul Heyman to kick off what is now called one of the greatest runs of all time. Even Seth Rollins thinks his former Shield partner’s heel turn was one of the best decisions WWE made at the time.

Rollins, who also made a name for himself alongside Reigns as two-third of The Shield, spoke to Logan Paul about his former tag team partner’s incredible heel run on the latest episode of Impaulsive. The Visionary had nothing but praise for Reigns for being able to remain consistent when it comes to his character and storyline on television.

Roman Reigns kicked off his incredible run with a huge Universal Championship win over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020. Since then, the 38-year-old has beaten the likes of Edge, Bryan Danielson, Finn Balor, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes, to name a few. His most recent title defense came against Rey Mysterio at a WWE house show in June.

The Tribal Chief will likely defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. The two superstars will meet this Friday on SmackDown to discuss their terms of engagement. Jey put an end to his cousin’s impressive pinless streak in a historic tag team main event at Money in the Bank 2023.

Will Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins square off against each other in the future?

Roman Reigns has beaten some of the best in the business in his current run, but he hasn’t handed down the same fate to Seth Rollins. The last time the two shared the ring, the Visionary won the match via DQ.

The two are rumored to collide in a champion versus champion match at Survivor Series 2023, which will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Saturday, November 25.

With that being said, Seth Rollins’ latest revelation that he’s been working through multiple injuries has some fans convinced he’ll either lose his title to Finn Balor at SummerSlam or relinquish it on RAW.

SummerSlam 2023 takes place in Detroit on August 5.

