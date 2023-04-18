Did popular WWE Superstar foreshadow a heel turn this week on RAW?

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE RAW this week, two weeks after he assaulted Cody Rhodes in one of the most brutal beatdowns in recent memory.

Rhodes was clearly frustrated and was hoping to get his hands on The Beast this week on RAW, but it's hard to excuse his actions. As a babyface, he shouldn't have been using a chair to take down security, unless this was foreshadowing things to come for The American Nightmare.

There have been rumors that Rhodes could finally turn heel when he gets his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which could have been teased here.

A face would have fought security in the same way – Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey, and others have done so in the past – but the use of the chair and the fact that security barely put up a fight made it look much worse.

Rhodes did end up getting his match against The Beast despite his actions on RAW, but he will have to wait a few more weeks until Backlash.

Will Cody Rhodes be handed his rematch at WWE Night of Champions?

Roman Reigns hasn't appeared on TV since the RAW after WrestleMania and doesn't currently have a challenger heading into Night of Champions.

At the moment, WWE is focused on Backlash, and it appears that Reigns' next challenger will become apparent much closer to the show.

Reigns is not set to work Backlash on May 6, but if Rhodes is able to come out on top against Brock, he can turn his attention back to Roman Reigns and be handed another shot at The Tribal Chief when the company heads out to the Middle East on May 27th.

Will Cody Rhodes come out on top against Brock Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes