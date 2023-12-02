Did Randy Orton's SmackDown return thwart major WWE plans for 38-year old? Analyzing series of events

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe by signing with the blue brand. Towards the end of the show, General Manager Nick Aldis and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce were competing to sign The Viper to their respective brands.

However, the fact that Aldis could offer Orton a shot against The Bloodline was enough for The Viper to sign with SmackDown. While fans are excited to see The Apex Predator compete on the blue brand, there is a chance his inclusion on Friday Night SmackDown might thwart WWE’s plan for a 38-year-old superstar.

The superstar in question is Cody Rhodes. As per several reports, The American Nightmare will be the one to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, with Orton's inclusion on SmackDown, there is a chance WWE could book The Legend Killer to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion instead.

While the angle is speculative, there is a possibility of it happening. Even if Randy Orton does not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he might still face a Bloodline member, given this feud will last long. The chances of The Viper facing Solo Sikoa are very high.

Randy Orton’s father detailed how the former WWE Champion got into great shape

When Randy Orton made his blockbuster return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, there was a notable difference in his physique. Despite being out for a year and a half due to a terrible back injury, Orton did not miss a beat and looked stronger than ever. The WWE Universe was very happy to see his physical transformation.

Recently, during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Randy Orton’s father, Bob Orton Jr., revealed the reason behind the former WWE Champion’s physique. "Cowboy" Bob Orton mentioned that The Viper worked really hard and also credited him for picking up the pace in the last few months.

Bob Orton Jr. said:

“He looks great. He's been training really, really hard. I go over once in a while to watch him. He's been working out hard for, gosh, I guess the last seven, eight months when he was able to get back in the gym. He's really stepped it up."

Check out what Bob Orton Jr. said in the video below:

Randy Orton's current physical condition is a great sign and will help him if he desires to wrestle for a long time. In the coming weeks on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how Triple H books The Apex Predator.

