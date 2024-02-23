Did Randy Orton take a dig at John Cena and The Rock? Exploring the WWE Elimination Chamber Media Event

WWE held the Elimination Chamber: Perth press conference beginning today, and it made for a fun time. Some of the top stars in the industry who will be competing at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event addressed the live crowd and their opponents.

One man who spoke is the legendary Randy Orton. The Viper touched on his desire to win his match at the big show but also focused on giving love to the WWE Universe. He has had a tough journey with a serious back surgery and clearly appreciates every moment he has.

While showing appreciation for the audience and for what he does, Orton surprisingly took what seemed to be a shot at The Rock, John Cena, and potentially even Batista. Orton didn't mention any names, but he alluded to others going off to Hollywood and abandoning the audience.

You can see his quote below:

"I'm not gonna go to Hollywood, I'm gonna be right here doing stuff like this in front of people like you that appreciate what I do, when I do it. I love you for that."

Expand Tweet

Orton's comments could definitely be perceived as a shot to the trio of former world champions, especially The Rock and John Cena given their appearances in the promotion. Still, his intentions were probably more so on expressing his own loyalty as opposed to calling others out.

Given that The Viper nearly lost his dream job in WWE due to the back surgery he underwent, it would make sense that performing at a massive event in front of close to 50,000 fans would be emotional for him.

Randy Orton has a big match at WWE Elimination Chamber

As noted, Randy Orton is focused both on his big match in Australia and on appreciating the WWE Universe while he still can. Given the severity of his back injury, any extra time he has is practically a bonus at this point.

Still, he's going to be put through the ringer at the big Premium Live Event. Randy Orton will be competing in a Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and he'll be taking on five of the top stars in the promotion. Many of his opponents could be classified as very dangerous.

Orton will face Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight in Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who will win the bout. Could Orton and Rollins have a WrestleMania rematch?

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE