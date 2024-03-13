Did recent WWE show sow the seeds for Becky Lynch's next feud after WrestleMania 40? 

At WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch will be facing an uphill task of beating Rhea Ripley. Since becoming champion at WrestleMania 39, Ripley hasn't lost to a single challenger, and this is a major reason why Lynch will have to give this match her all when she takes to the ring at WrestleMania 40.

While her rivalry with The Judgment Day member is still growing on Monday Night RAW, it seems WWE has already identified a feud for her post-WrestleMania 40. After The Show of Shows, Lynch could feud with a major WWE NXT Superstar.

The NXT Superstar in question is Roxanne Perez. On NXT's recent episode, Perez turned heel and mentioned The Man in her promo. This development could be indicative that the Stamford-based promotion might book a feud between them once Lynch is done with her rivalry against Rhea Ripley.

For those unaware, Becky Lynch had a very successful run on WWE NXT last year, in which she also won the NXT Women's Championship and had a stellar run with the title. Hence, when her duty at WrestleMania 40 comes to an end, it won't be surprising to see the Irish star go back to the Tuesday night show.

Rhea Ripley spoke about headlining WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch

On WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley has proved herself against every massive superstar who challenged her. However, the only major superstar she is yet to face is Becky Lynch. The upcoming match against The Man will also be an opportunity for Ripley to avenge the loss she suffered to the Irish star back in WWE NXT.

Recently, The Judgment Day member spoke about headling WrestleMania 40 with Lynch. During a conversation with The Daily Mail, Ripley questioned that since she had already headlined WrestleMania, why couldn't she headline the upcoming one also. She also added that a match between her and Lynch is main event worthy.

She said:

"I mean, Mami already main evented her WrestleMania. So, why not do the next one as well? I think Becky Lynch and I stepping into the ring at Mania is main event-worthy. I really do. The last time we faced each other was in NXT leading up to Survivor Series and WarGames, that was Mami's time to shine."

She further added:

"And, it's still Mami's time to shine because Mami is always on top. And, I've proved that time in and time again. So, if we are given the opportunity, if we take the opportunity to be the main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready." (From 2:50 to 3:35)

This match at WrestleMania 40 will be very exciting to watch. If there is anyone in WWE who can stop Ripley's current dominance, it has to be Becky Lynch. Hence, it will be interesting to see if The Man can achieve the same.

