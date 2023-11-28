Did Rhea Ripley accidentally botch her lines while confronting Randy Orton? Exploring WWE's forgotten story on RAW

Randy Orton’s return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 was met with a major pop from the audience. Furthermore, his union with Team Cody to take down The Judgment Day at WarGames was an iconic moment from the premium live event.

Following Survivor Series, The Viper arrived on WWE RAW to address the WWE Universe. During his segment, Rhea Ripley interrupted him to make a statement about the current landscape.

"The Bloodline, they have fallen and The Judgment Day, we have risen as the most dominant force here at the WWE,” Rhea said.

However, her take on The Bloodline’s fall doesn’t align with how The Judgment Day has conducted their business with them in the past. The two factions have joined forces to help each other take down rivals such as John Cena and LA Knight. Even Roman Reigns had acknowledged their alliance, even if he wasn’t present physically.

Rhea either misspoke, or strongly believes in what she said to Randy Orton. Or, there’s a bigger catch. It so happens that Orton’s alliance with Team Cody took down The Judgment Day. Next, Orton declared war on The Bloodline on WWE RAW. Now, Rhea Ripley could be playing games with The Viper to coax him into joining The Judgment Day, so that they can take down The Bloodline together.

This way The Viper gets his revenge on Roman Reigns’ faction while The Judgment Day becomes the actual dominant force in WWE.

The bigger catch can be to make Orton feel The Judgment Day is standing by him against The Bloodline, but ultimately ending that with a massive betrayal of the WWE veteran.

It can go either way, but fans can expect more segments between The Viper and The Eradicator.

Randy Orton had two words for Rhea Ripley upon WWE return

On the latest edition of the red show, Randy Orton emerged victorious over Dominik Mysterio, and rapper Jelly Roll may have assisted a little.

Apart from that, Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley cut a segment. She interrupted him when he was addressing the audience. This was when The Viper had two words for her:

“Daddy’s back!”

The Eradicator was quite taken aback by this. She stared him down while he laughed it off with the fans.