Did Rhea Ripley have a fallout with 37-year-old WWE star? Exploring tensions

Rhea Ripley's career has experienced significant growth ever since she joined forces with The Judgment Day. The heel turn of Ripley seems like a career-changing moment for her.

Throughout last year, the current SmackDown Women's Champion has also engaged in multiple heated confrontations with male superstars. But recently, the former United States Champion Matt Riddle has expressed his fallout with the Mami by remembering his good old days with the current Judgement Day member.

Riddle also pointed out his changing relationship with Ripley by using an emoji on her picture and hyped his upcoming Money in the Bank qualifying match against Damian Priest on WWE RAW.

All the tension which superstars show is just part of their storylines. The Original Bro has also used the social media tactics most superstars use nowadays to fuel their storylines.

This social media trick not only engages fans online but also helps WWE to build storylines more realistically.

Rhea Ripley is expected to receive the new Women's Championship on RAW

Last Friday on SmackDown, Asuka was presented with a new WWE Women's Championship. As per a recent report from Fightful, Rhea Ripley's SmackDown Title is also expected to undergo a significant change either in name, appearance, or both.

According to Xero News, the SmackDown Women's Title could be renamed as "World Women's Championship" on the upcoming episode of RAW.

So it will be interesting to see how things will take place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, as The Judgment Day member will also be in a WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Qualifying Match.

