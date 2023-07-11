Did Rhea Ripley make fellow Judgment Day member break character on RAW? What you might have missed! 

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest names on Monday Night RAW. While she has had a dominant reign as Women's World Champion, Ripley has also become a central figure on the red brand and can make things happen for herself and The Judgment Day.

One such thing on RAW this week was when she seemed to make her fellow stablemate break character. The star in question is Dominik Mysterio, with whom Rhea Ripley shares a great on-screen and off-screen bond.

During the faction's entrance in their main event match against the trio of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, the Women's World Champion happened to tell Dominik something in his ear. Upon listening to this, Dominik Mysterio seemed to be grinning.

This is something unusual for Dominik to do. The 26-year-old mostly has a serious expression on his face whenever he is on screen. While this is unusual, it was good to see the two wrestlers share an adorable moment. After all, things ended in a positive way for Judgment Day this week on RAW.

Judgment Day had an excellent RAW this week

After tensions flaring up in The Judgment Day over the last few weeks, things finally look bright for them. This week on RAW, the faction experienced several events that radiated positivity on their future together in the WWE.

To start things off, the tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor finally seems to have cooled down. This week on RAW, the duo conversed backstage and appeared to resolve the issues. Rhea Ripley acted as a mediator between the two.

During the segment, Priest told Balor he had no intentions of causing a distraction during the latter's title match against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. To this, Balor said he would want to take on Rollins before Priest, to which the latter agreed.

Further on RAW, the faction was also involved in a main event match against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. While they faced stiff competition from their opponents, Judgment Day was able to fight the same and end the night with a victory.

Overall, this week's RAW was a good outing for the faction. With every member seemingly on the same page, it will be interesting to see what they accomplish as a unit in the coming weeks.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes